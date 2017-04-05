Season 3 of Better Call Saul will feature the return (debut? This is a prequel, after all) of notorious Breaking Bad villain Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), a crystal meth kingpin with a sideline in fast food. Fring runs Los Pollos Hermanos, which is both a cover for money laundering and a legitimate fried chicken restaurant chain.

To promote the April 10 premiere, AMC is setting up Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up restaurants in New York and Los Angeles, and has released a tongue-in-cheek Los Pollos Hermanos "training video."

Better Call Saul Season 3 Rewards Patient Viewers

In the video, Mr. Fring instructs new hires on how to be an effective LPH employee. He says to always greet customers in full sentences, make eye contact, and dress respectably. It mimics the upbeat, sterile positivity of corporate training videos, except for the little winks that let you know there's more going on, like the warning that "at Los Pollos Hermanos, someone is always watching."

I don't know about you, but it made me sit up a little straighter, since I know what happens when you disappoint Gus Fring.

Better Call Saul Season 3 premieres Monday, April 10 at 10/9c on AMC.