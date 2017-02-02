On Sunday, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will face off against Matt Ryan's Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. But for a great number of viewers across these United States of America, the real star of the game will be the commercials in between plays. However, as most commercials are now released online ahead of the big game, we've gone ahead and started a list of the best commercials we've seen so far. Check 'em out below.

Avocados from Mexico - "Secret Society"

Bigfoot is totally real and you know it.

Budweiser - "Born the Hard Way"

Although the pro-immigrant commercial was in the works prior to President Trump's inauguration, some may still choose to see it as a political response to his recent policies. Whether you do or don't, the ambitious origin story of Adolphus Busch is topical and a good reminder of the American Dream. Good job, Anheuser-Busch.

Audi - "Daughter"

Audi's Super Bowl ad, like Budweiser's, took a political slant this year. Sure, its seems weird for a car commercial to tackle something like equal pay for women, but hey, we're all for gender equality.

Mercedes-Benz - "Easy Driver"

The Coen Brothers + Peter Fonda in a nod to Easy Rider? Sure, why not?

Wendy's - "Cold Storage"

A sly dig at Wendy's' competitors, this ad marks the company's first Super Bowl commercial. It's pretty good, especially if you take it as a follow up to the sick burn the company's Twitter account delivered to a McDonald's fan in January.

Honda - "Yearbooks"

This year's Honda ad features celebrity yearbook photos urging viewers to follow their dreams.

LifeWTR - "Inspiration Drops"

We could all use a little inspiration in these dark times. Thanks, John Legend and LifeWTR.

Mr. Clean - "Cleaner of Your Dreams"

Sure, maybe it's a little uncomfortable, but it's also kind of funny.

Squarespace - "Calling JohnMalkovich.com"

It's entirely possible we only included this Squarespace ad because we were afraid an angry John Malkovich would call us and ask us why we didn't include it.

Kia - "Hero's Journey"

Do we still like Melissa McCarthy? If not, we can at least agree that we care about saving the environment.