Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife welcomed their second child earlier this month. Son Hal Auden Cumberbatch was born on March 3, People reports.

Cumberbatch and theater director Sophie Cumberbatch (née Hunter) are already parents to Christopher "Kit" Carlton, who will turn 2 later this year. Kit's middle name is a shared family name in the actor's family, but The Daily Mail, which was first to report the news of Hal's birth, speculates that for his second son, the actor sought inspiration from Shakespeare's plays, in which young Henry V was called Prince Hal.

Benedict and Sophie married in a small Valentine's Day ceremony in 2015, only a few months before welcoming Kit. The couple had previously announced their engagement via a newspaper advert, but when it was time to reveal Sophie's second pregnancy, they opted for a more modern route. Sophie first debuted her baby bump in October when she walked the Doctor Strange red carpet alongside her husband.

Benedict, who recently starred in a fourth and potentially final season of Sherlock, recently signed on to star in a limited series for Showtime based on Edward St. Aubyn's Patrick Melrose novels.