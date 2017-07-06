Marcus Grodd, the Bachelor in Paradise alum who got fake-married on the show only to be "played" by his fiancée Lacy Faddoul, is going to get married for real.

The 29-year-old Canadian proposed to his girlfriend Ally Lutar on May 9th. They met in July 2016 through mutual friends (she's not from Bachelor Nation) around the time he and Faddoul finalized their breakup.

"The minute I met her I knew this was how you feel when you meet your wife for the first time," Grodd told People. "Ally is gorgeous and strong -- I was completely drawn to her confidence."

She's also his boss -- Lutar owns a marketing and staffing agency that Grodd recently joined.

Grodd competed on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette and finished in the final four behind Josh Murray, Nick Viall and Chris Soules. He then went on the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, were he met and proposed to Faddoul. They had a televised wedding ceremony in the next season's premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, but the wedding wasn't legally binding and the relationship was over by the next summer.

But that's all in the past. Congratulations, Marcus and Ally!