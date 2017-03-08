Now Playing Who Said It: The Bachelorette Contestant or Disney Prince?

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who found each other on Bachelor in Paradise and got married last year, are expecting!

They told InTouch that their first child is due Sept. 14.

Jade wants to have an at-home water birth, which means her best friend Liz, a doula who is also well-known to Bachelor Nation, may be involved. Liz was the maid of honor at Jade and Tanner's wedding and hooked up with Nick Viall that night, and then went on The Bachelor nine months later to see if they could have a relationship.



Jade and Tanner's marriage is nontraditional in some ways -- Jade once faked her own death in an effort to improve their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp -- but very traditional in others: "I'll do every other duty if it means no poopy diapers!" Tanner said.

Jade accepts this, saying, "He works a lot, so I'll gladly take on most of the responsibility. I'm naturally nurturing, and I just can't wait to have our baby."

Jade and Tanner are yet another couple joining the baby boom among Bachelor franchise alumni in the past year.