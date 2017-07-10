DeMario Jackson isn't done with Bachelor in Paradise, and Bachelor in Paradise isn't done with him.

Jackson, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the sex scandal that temporarily shut down production on the Bachelor/Bachelorette spin-off earlier this summer, told TMZ that he plans to appear on the reunion show at the end of the season (he's reportedly already set for The Bachelorette's Men Tell All reunion, too).

He said he owes it to his castmates to do the reunion show so that he can thank them for supporting him through a tumultuous time.

"They've been so helpful," he said. "I don't think you guys understand the support that I've had from castmates and producers, and I just want to give them all a big old hug and tell them how much I love them."

DeMario Jackson, The Bachelorette

He also said he has no hard feelings toward Corinne Olympios, and would happily talk to her about what happened if she wants to, either on camera or privately.

"I've got nothing but love for her and her family," he said.

Jackson and Olympios were at the center of a scandal that rocked Bachelor Nation where production on Bachelor in Paradise was shut down after a producer filed an internal complaint with production company Warner Bros. alleging that Olympios was too intoxicated to consent to a sexual encounter with Jackson. An internal investigation and an investigation by Olympios' attorneys both found no evidence of wrongdoing, and production resumed without Jackson and Olympios.

Olympios said she was invited to return for the rest of the season, but opted not to. She has not said if she plans to return for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.