Ahead of Bachelor in Paradise's season finale, Monday's episode of Ellen will feature a brutally awkward sit-down with Dean Unglert, Kristina Schulman and Danielle "D-Lo" Lombard, better known as the three sides of the show's most-discussed love triangle.

Dean started the season off with a fling with Kristina, who fell hard for the dreamy young guy from Rachel's season of The Bachelorette. When BiP shut down production earlier this summer, they even traveled to Kristina's hometown and spent the week together. But it was during this time outside of the Bachelor bubble that Dean realized that things were moving too quickly, he admitted on Ellen, and he pumped the brakes when production resumed.

Besides, D-Lo showed up, and Dean thought D-Lo was really hot. But Dean couldn't just break up with Kristina, and instead strung her along for several episodes while he made out with D-Lo when he thought Kristina wasn't looking.

On Ellen, the trio talked about what really happened. It wasn't as squirmy as it could have been, but it was still pretty awkward.

Ellen DeGeneres asked D-Lo if she knew about Dean and Kristina's relationship when she got to Paradise, and D-Lo explained that she knew they had spent some time together, but didn't know the extent of their relationship. Plus, the other girls in Paradise -- and Dean -- all told her that Dean was available.

When it came to Kristina, she admitted to Ellen that the first thing that drew her to Dean was how kind he was, which is pretty ironic considering how unkindly he treated her later on.

Then it was Dean's turn to get grilled by Ellen. She asked if he thought he'd been honest enough, and he admitted that he could have handled things much better. In fact, he said he "handled things pretty poorly." Dean revealed that he wanted to leave the day after Kristina left the show because he was so upset about what had happened, and that watching it back he now sees that he needs to learn from the experience and get better in relationships going forward.

What's Going On with Dean and Kristina Now That Bachelor in Paradise Is Over?

When asked if she'd consider rekindling her relationship with Dean, Kristina told Ellen, "Only if this guy learns from his mistakes."

And as for Dean? "I think that I personally have a lot of growth to do," he said of a potential future with Kristina. "But she's amazing, and I hope that we continue to talk and see where that might lead."

I think I speak for all of Bachelor Nation when I say "uhhhhh......."

Bachelor in Paradise's Season 4 finale happens Monday, Sept. 11 at 8/7c on ABC.