Everyone's favorite lunch meat-eating, protein powder-chugging, pants-pooping villain is returning to Bachelor in Paradise. Chad Johnson is officially the first confirmed cast member for Season 4.

Johnson revealed his return to Us Weekly, telling the magazine that he doesn't know which Bachelor Nation ladies he hopes will join him. "Too many to mention, really, based upon looks," Johnson said, "but when it comes to contestants on these shows, you never know what they're truly like until you've met them in person."

While Johnson will undoubtedly be great for the ratings, the other potential contestants are likely concerned over his casting. Last summer, Johnson was kicked off Bachelor in Paradise after only one episode due to his aggressive, threatening behavior that inspired genuine concern for the safety of his castmates. (He also pooped his pants. We can't emphasize that enough.)

ABC has yet to release the official cast list for Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, but many fans are predicting that Corinne Olympios, the 24-year-old with a nanny who is currently vying for Nick Viall's heart, will join Johnson on Paradise. We can only imagine what would happen if those two nincompoops found love (or, more realistically, lust). But who even knows if Johnson will manage to stick around this summer long enough to forge a connection with anyone.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. A premiere date for Bachelor in Paradise has not yet been announced.