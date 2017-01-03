It's Paradise lost for Bachelor in Paradise couple Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray.

Stanton confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that they had called off their engagement.

"We did break up. It's been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn't release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we're together or if we're not and we're not," she said at the premiere party for Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor.

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray



"I just think there are some things in a relationship you can work on, you know, nobody is perfect," Stanton told ET on Monday. "But then there's also things that you just can't work on and things that you just know aren't going to work out in the long run."

Stanton and Murray met while filming Bachelor in Paradise last summer and got engaged at the end of the season. Stanton came in fourth on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. Murray won Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette. They also split after a brief engagement, and Dorfman later wrote a tell-all book in which she said Murray was emotionally abusive to her.

Three couples got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which wrapped production in June: Stanton and Murray, Grant Kemp and Lace Morris, and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. Of the three, only Waddell and Bass are still together, as Kemp and Morris split in November.