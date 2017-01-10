Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Master of None star Aziz Ansari will host Saturday Night Live on Jan. 21, NBC announced Tuesday. The musical guest will be rapper Big Sean.

Ansari will be making his SNL debut, though Nasim Pedrad once did an impression of him in a cut sketch. Master of None, which he also co-created and executive produces, will return for a second season on Netlfix later this year.

Big Sean will also be making his debut as he promotes his album "I Decided.," out Feb. 3.

SNL will air its first new episode of 2017 Saturday, Jan. 14 with host Felicity Jones, star of Rogue One. Country musician Sturgill Simpson will be musical guest.