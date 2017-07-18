

Netflix just released the trailer for Atypical, its upcoming comedy series about a teenager who's on the autism spectrum and his family, and it looks like it hits the right notes of funny, heartwarming and tearjerking.

Atypical stars Keir Gilchrist as a socially-challenged 18-year-old high school student who decides it's time he starts dating, much to the chagrin of his mother Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), who nevertheless supports him through his self-discovery process, along with his therapist Julia (Amy Okuda) and his best friend Zahid (Nik Dodani). Michael Rapaport and Brigette Lundy-Paine co-star as Sam's father and sister.

The series was created by Robia Rashid and Seth Gordon. Michelle Dean, who received her PhD from UCLA and worked at the UCLA Center for Autism and Research and Treatment before joining the faculty of CSU Channel Island, was also brought into the production to help guide an accurate depiction of autism spectrum disorder.

Mark Atypical down as a low-key lovable show. It won't set the culture on fire like Netflix's last mental health-related high school show 13 Reasons Why, but people who are into it are going to be really into it.

Atypical's eight-episode first season premieres Friday, Aug. 11 on Netflix.