The first trailer for Arrow Season 6 has been revealed, and it is a doozy.

The three-minute preview for the new season, released as part of The CW's Comic-Con stint on Saturday, shows Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and friends facing a ton of new obstacles. One person that doesn't seem to be in too much trouble, though, is Deathstroke (Manu Bennett), who, despite seemingly sacrificing himself to some land mines on Lian Yu, appears to be alive and well.

Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) are also back and ready to hash out their differences the old-fashioned way -- with some sword-to-sword combat. And the fates of (Emily Bett Rickards), Thea (Willa Holland), Quentin (Paul Blackthorne) remain unknown, and William (Jack Moore) appears to be suffering a growing distrust of his father, whom he pegs as the bad guy who's haunting his nightmares.

Arrow returns Thursday, October 12th at 9/8c on The CW.