As part of its cast panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, The CW has revealed that Arrow will welcome Lostand Person of Interest alum Michael Emerson to the series' sixth season in an as-yet-unannounced role.

Although the network did not disclose what character the Emmy-winning actor would play in the show, a portrait of Emerson in character was revealed. And if his small screen history is any indication, we can probably count on him to be some kind of brainiac.

Michael Emerson on Arrow, The CW

Emerson, who's perhaps best known for his Emmy-winning turn as Benjamin Linus on Lost, has also been celebrated for his work on The Practice and as Harold Finch in Person of Interest. His addition to the Arrowverse wasn't the only bit of casting news to drop from the show at Comic-Con either.

Fans also learned that they can expect to see more of Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl) in the coming season, as Oliver Queen's frenemy will be back.

Arrow returns Thursday, October 12th at 9/8c on The CW.