It may have taken six years, two engagements and a lot of tears, but Arrow's Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) have finally done the one thing we literally never thought we'd see: They got married!

Sure, they had to do it sans dress and flowers and all the frills that usual weddings come with, but they got to exchange their heartfelt vows in front of the verified president of the Olicity fan club, Diggle (David Ramsey), and their besties Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton). What more could a shipper want?

In celebration of this momentous occasion, TV Guide has pulled together some of the greatest Olicity moments from the past six years, sure to make you swoon. Looking back through the seasons, even when they were broken up or pining with not-so-unrequited love, it was obvious that the relationship between these two was built to last.

Congrats, Mr. and Mrs. Queen! Now don't you dare break up again or the Internet is going to go nuts.

