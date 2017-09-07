The most exciting thing to happen to Arrow Season 6 is definitely the return of Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett), Oliver's (Stephen Amell) sometimes friend, sometimes nemesis. That line is super blurry at this point, honestly.

And now that he's not hopped up on Mirakuru madness anymore, he's naturally got to find his son, right?Arrow is already making good on the promise of meeting Slade's kid, casting Liam Hall in the role of Joe reports Entertainment Weekly. Like his father before him, Joe has joined up with the secret Australian military agency, A.S.I.S. Unfortunately, that job also somehow landed him in a remote Kasnian prison under the alias Kane Wolfman, fighting for his life.

If he's anything like his father, he'll be a fierce fighter with a heart of gold under a gruff exterior. Let's just hope he doesn't get his hands on any miracle soldier juice. Let's also hope that he manages to stick around, since watching Slade interact with his estranged son would be a nice parallel to Oliver's struggle at parenting his own son.

