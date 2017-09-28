General Hospital star Anne Jeffreys has passed away at the age of 94.

The news was first reported by ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio, who tweeted that "the beautiful & elegant" star had died. "She was a sweetheart. RIP," he added.

For twenty years starting in 1984, Jeffreys played socialite Amanda Barrington on General Hospital. She made her final appearance on the series in 2004, when her character attended a funeral of her good friend Lila Quartermaine. In a 2013 episode, General Hospital revealed that Jeffreys' character had died a few years prior, explaining her lack of appearances.

Before General Hospital, Jeffreys starred on the CBS sitcom Topper opposite her husband, Robert Sterling. She went on to appear in L.A. Law and Murder, She Wrote, but it was her role in 1972's The Delphie Bureau that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

After General Hospital, Jeffreys didn't act much. Her most recent credit was a 2013 episode of HBO's Getting On.