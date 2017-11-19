Actress Ann Wedgeworth has passed away at the age of 83.

Wedgeworth, a Tony-winning stage star, was perhaps best known for her work as Lana Shields in Three's Company but also had memorable runs in Another World, Filthy Rich, Evening Shade and its spin-off Harlan & Merleen.

Three's Company, ABC Photo: ABC via Getty Images

Wedgeworth joined Three's Company in its fourth season after Audra Lindley departed the show to star in the spin-off, The Ropers. She departed the series after just a season due to her dissatisfaction with the character's lack of depth.

As her daughter Dianna told The Hollywood Reporter, "They didn't let her part evolve into something groovier... My mom was the cougar, the amazing sex goddess, but I bet she had a genius IQ. She took Latin, she got straight A's through school."

Wedgeworth was also known for her cinematic appearances in films like No Small Affair, Made in Heaven, The Men's Club and Steel Magnolias.

Even though she enjoyed some success on the small and silver screens, Wedgeworth got her start on Broadway, making her debut in 1958's Make a Million. Her work in the 1978 run of Neil Simon's Chapter Two earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress.

Her daughter confirmedthat the actress passed away in New York City last Thursday night, surrounded by her loved ones.