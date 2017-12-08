Now Playing Tyra Banks She Returned to America's Next Top Model to Save It from Cancellation

Tyra Banks' return to the hosting post for America's Next Top Model is going to have a fun new twist: the new season will feature a cross-over episode with RuPaul's Drag Race.

Per Vulture, Drag Race stars Valentina, Katya, and Manila will all appear on an episode of Cycle 24, and you can guarantee, they'll have some prime pointers on how to "smize" with the ultimate glamour.

Banks' return to ANTM comes after the show neared cancellation during Rita Ora's hosting tenure. Banks stepped away after 22 seasons to pass the torch to Ora, but returned after fan outrage at the change. Their ire over the new host forced Banks to reconsider the decision.

As Banks told TVGuide.com, "My fans on social media — and not just my fans, but the fans of the show — were very vocal to a point where I was like, 'Maybe it was a mistake for me to have walked away?"

America's Next Top Model Cycle 24 will debut on January 9th on VH1.

