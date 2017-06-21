There's weird and then there's Two Men Performing Slightly Acrobatic Moves While Covering Their Bits with Frying Pans weird. Yeah, this week's episode of America's Got Talent upped its game in the "What am I watching? Why is this happening?" department.

Meet Men with Pans, a comedic duo who's been doing this partially acrobatic, but mostly awkward burlesque routine for "nearly 10 years." The performance starts off promising (because they are fully clothed) but then descends into chaos when it becomes clear that this was not the adorkable chef juggling act we'd come to expect.

Their efforts, while admirable, were not enough to get them through to the next round. They'll soon disappear from our TV screens, but this performance will live on forever. (Mainly because brain bleach hasn't been invented yet.)

"I'm kinda traumatized," host Tyra Banks says at the end of their unique performance. Same, Tyra.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.