Tuesday night's America's Got Talent saw Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox sitting in the judge's seat for the first time to help decide who moves onto the semi-finals. While some impressed, it was 9-year-old Celine Tam who won her heart completely over.

The young singer previously wowed the judges with her stunning rendition of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On." This week, she took the stage to perform Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed to Love Without You," which she dedicated to her younger sister Dion. She did not disappoint.

"Celine! The crowd is going crazy for you," Heidi Klum said after the performance. She then turned the mic over to Laverne, who showered the youngster with compliment after compliment.

"I just wanna eat you up and take you home," the actress and activist exclaimed. "You are so adorable and so cute and your voice is amazing! I'm really blown away. You are so talented! Unbelievable. So adorable. I might just have to...." she said, pausing before hitting the Golden Buzzer.

The move stunned Celine, who stood wide-eyed and open-mouthed as gold confetti rained all around her. Not only does she win the award for Most Adorable Reaction Ever, she's also headed straight to the semi-final round.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

