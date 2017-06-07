On Tuesday's America's Got Talent, Mandy Harvey shared her incredible story and music with the world.

Harvey, 29, lost her hearing 10 years ago due to a connective tissue disorder. Although she initially left music behind after she went deaf, Harvey eventually decided to pick up performing again and this week, she blew the America's Got Talent judges away with her original song, "Try."

After the emotional performance, judge Simon Cowell didn't waste any time before pressing that elusive Golden Buzzer, sending Harvey straight through to the live shows. "It was incredible," Cowell said, hugging Harvey on stage. "I've done this a long time. That was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen and heard."

"Honestly, I never think I'm gonna be surprised or amazed by people, and then you turn up. Just the fact that you are you, but it was your voice, your tone, the song was beautiful," added Cowell.