Well, that was quick. Just a few months after American Idol concluded its 15th season in 2016, there was already talk of a reboot with NBC. The network was reportedly considering picking up the former Fox competition show in order to trim The Voice down to just one season a year while still offering year-round competition show entertainment. But according to TMZ, the deal might be off.

The site reports that, while the peacock network wanted to bring Idol back as early as next year, the co-owners of the show, Fremantle and Core, couldn't agree on whether to accept NBC's offer. Freemantle also owns America's Got Talent, so there was reportedly a difference of opinion between the two owners as to which show would get prime treatment by NBC. While Freemantle was in favor of the deal, Core was wary of the push and pull, the site reports, and that clash has shut down negotiations with the network altogether.

American Idol, Fox

The news that American Idol might be revived just two years after its initial ending wasn't exactly surprising, given the comments that had been attached to its final run. For example, host Ryan Seacrest closed out its April 7, 2016 series finale episode by saying, "Good night, America... for now." And creator Simon Fuller has long maintained that, even as the curtains drew on Season 15 and seemingly the show itself, it wasn't the last we'd seen of American Idol.

So, it's hard to know whether this delay in American Idol revival is a full-on roadblock or a temporary speed bump. But one way or the other, it doesn't look like it'll be gracing the screens in 2018.