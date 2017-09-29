Since it premiered in 2011, American Horror Story has been one of the wildest shows on TV.

There have been sexy ghosts, unsexy ghosts, Nazis, aliens, ghosts that only come out on Halloween, witches, sexy Frankensteins, ghosts that only come out during the Blood Moon, circus performers, killer clowns, aliens and even more types of ghosts.

American Horror Story is unpredictable, which is exactly why fans keep tuning in every week. But what takes American Horror Story to that next level is that the series is just as wild behind the scenes as the fictional worlds portrayed each season. Check out 7 surprising facts you probably didn't know about American Horror Story below.

1. Kyle Cooper, the person who created American Horror Story's creepy opening title sequences, also created the title sequence for The Walking Dead.

2. The iconic Murder House house isn't just an elaborate set piece. It's a real mansion in Los Angeles that you can rent for vacations!

3. And as if that wasn't excited enough, die-hard American Horror Story fans can also rent out the New Orleans mansion that served as Miss Robichaux's Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies in Coven.

4. During the Asylum flashbacks to the youth of James Cromwell's character, Dr. Arden, Cromwell's son, John Cromwell, portrayed the Nazi doctor.

5. In order to play the terrifying Murder House antagonist Rubber Man, Evan Peters had to lather his entire body in lubricant to slip into the skintight suit.

6. The reason all the cell phone footage in Roanoke felt so real is because it was! All of the actors shot the cell phone footage themselves during the production on the genre-bending season.

7. Throughout the entire series, American Horror Story has featured nine Oscar-nominated stars, including Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Cuba Gooding Jr. and, who could forget, Lady Gaga.

