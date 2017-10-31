[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 9 of American Horror Story: Cult, "Drink the Kool-Aid."]

After last week's shocker in which Ally (Sarah Paulson) unveiled herself as the newest member of Kai's (Evan Peters) cult, we now know exactly where her allegiance lies. Tuesday night's American Horror Story: Cult — which was directed by Angela Bassett — revealed that while she might be teaming up with Kai, it's not because she believes in his campaign for chaos. It looks like in addition to getting her son back, she's working on taking Kai out once and for all.

In the jaw-dropping episode, Ally teams up with Ivy (Alison Pill) and Winter (Billie Lourd) to figure how to escape the cult. "We have to run away. It's the only way," Winter tells them. However, their plan is interrupted by Kai's minions who order them to Kai's basement for an impromptu meeting. It's there that Kai commands all three, plus Beverly (Adina Porter) and his League of Extraordinarily Bland Men, to drink a concoction that he says will kill them and send them on the path to greatness, much like the infamous cult leaders depicted earlier in the episode.

However, this wasn't a mass murder-suicide like they thought, it was a test to see who was loyal to his cause. While most of the cult makes it through the challenge, Kai isn't done testing Ally and Ivy just yet. After using Winter to pick Oz from school, he convinces the young boy that he is his biological father and forces Ally and Ivy to let Oz stay with him for a sleepover.

As Kai works on brainwashing Oz, Ally enacts the next part of her transformation to Dark Ally: Kill Ivy. She and her wife sit down for what was supposed to be a nice dinner in which they'd put the past behind them. After all, Ivy did apologize earlier for conspiring to ruin her life and it looked like Ally had forgiven her. We come to find out that wasn't the case at all. Still upset that her wife had a hand in her losing custody of their son, Ally reveals that she poisoned the wine with arsenic and right on cue, Ivy dies a slow and painful death. (Gurl, bye.)

With Ivy out of the way, Ally can focus her attention on getting Oz back for good. Unfortunately for her, Kai is still holding him hostage under the guise that he is the father so she heads to the sperm bank to confirm that theory. There's a sigh of relief when she learns that Kai is definitely not the father as he claims. Now, the old Ally probably would have confronted him with the news but this is Ally 2.0 and she's much more devious than that.

Ally convinces an employee to forge the documents and make it look like Kai is the father so that when she tells him, he's convinced that she is on his side. "We made a Messiah baby," he says tearfully when she finally breaks the joyful (and fake) news. And he didn't even need a special ceremony backed by All-4-One's "I Swear" to do it!

Now that Kai has found a new family in Ally and Oz, does this mean she will be the only one who can bring him and his fast-growing cult crashing back down to reality? Judging by her fearless new attitude and the failed attempts by everyone before her, she very well could be.

