[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 10 of American Horror Story: Cult, "Charles (Manson) In Charge."]

We're almost to the end of American Horror Story: Cult and the politically-themed season has become more unpredictable than ever. Tuesday's penultimate episode delivered a jaw-dropping twist when it killed off another major character who had been one of the first members of Kai's (Evan Peters) cult.

Yes, the show bid farewell to Winter (Billie Lourd), Kai's younger sister, and the shocker isn't so much the fact that she died but how it happened. After all, she had been conspiring against her brother for weeks and her betrayal was bound to catch up to her. With that said, who saw Dark Ally (Sarah Paulson) framing her as a spy in their cult, thus leading to her murder?

It all went down when Kai discovered Winter's train ticket to Montana — the one she offered to Beverly (Adina Porter) earlier in the episode — plus the voice recorder Ally said was hidden in his couch, leading Kai to accuse her of being a mole. He begged her to confess, and after she maintained her innocence, he choked her to death while sobbing.

The chilling scene marked a new low point for Kai who is now extremely vulnerable (and hallucinating the ghost of Charles Manson), making him an easier target for Ally to take out. The big question, however, is whether or not Ally is still in this just to get her son Oz back for good. The Michigan mom has embraced her dark side a little too well, also killing Kai's pseudo mentor Bebe Babbitt (Frances Conroy) without even flinching.

With Dark Ally gaining more control and Kai now carrying the added emotional baggage of murdering his sister, there's no telling what either will do next.

American Horror Story: Cult airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.