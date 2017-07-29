AMC announced a documentary series titled AMC Visionaries at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Saturday -- a project that aims to tell "untold stories and fascinating histories of pop culture genres from the masters themselves," according to a press release.

The two installments to air in 2018 will be AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror (working title), to be executive-produced by Eli Roth, the award-winning horror director, writer, producer and actor behind Cabin Fever and Hostel; and AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook (working title), to be executive produced by Ahmir, "Questlove" Thompson and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter of the hip-hop band The Roots, and the Oscar- and Emmy-winning producer Alex Gibney. Both six-part series are slated to premiere on AMC in 2018.

AMC Picks Up Dietland from UnRealProducer Marti Noxon

AMC had previously announced series that will now fall under the AMC Visionaries banner. AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics, which will feature interviews with Stan Lee, Patty Jenkins, Lynda Carter, Kevin Smith and Todd McFarlane, among others; AMC Visionaries: James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction includes interviews with Bryan Singer, Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Nolan and Paul W.S. Anderson, among others.

Robert Kirkman and Eli Roth

"AMC Visionaries is all about going deep into areas of fan passion," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios in a statement. "In addition to Robert Kirkman on comics or James Cameron on sci-fi, that AMC is going to be home of Eli Roth's deep dive into horror makes perfect sense given our decades-long commitment to the genre. He'll shed light on the stories and storytellers that keep us up at night, while hip-hop royalty Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson and Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter will bring fans a unique look at the stories behind hip-hop's global influence. We're all in and excited for these leaders to share their vision."

More AMC Visionaries projects are in development. Those include AMC Visionaries: The History of Video Games; AMC Visionaries: Outlaws of the Internet; and AMC Visionaries: History of Martial Arts -- all of them containing interviews from leaders and pioneers in those respective fields.