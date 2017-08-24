Transparent will return for a fifth season, Amazon announced on Thursday.

The renewal is far from a surprise, given Transparent's popularity and critical acclaim. Since it premiered in 2014, the Jill Soloway dramedy has scored two Golden Globes, eight Emmys and is currently nominated for an additional seven Emmy Awards.

"We are extremely grateful to Amazon Studios for their continued trust and support and to our audience for their warm embrace of the Pfeffermans. We look forward to another season of comedy and drama, love and weirdness, God and sex - in the service of community and in pursuit of peace, joy, freedom and human rights for all," creator Jill Soloway said in a statement.

Transparent's fourth season, which premieres on Sept. 22, will find the entire Pfefferman family on a spiritual and political journey through Israel while digging into their family history. Production on Season 5 will begin next year with an expected premiere date in 2018.