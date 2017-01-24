Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Amazon Prime and Amazon Video will be stocked with great new movies and TV in February, including the Amazon Original historical drama The Collection, new seasons of TV shows like 24: Legacy and Bates Motel, and movies including Doctor Strange, Hoosiers, and a bunch of James Bond flicks.

On Prime, Amazon's subscription streaming service, highlights include the first season of The Collection, a Franco-American co-production about a family running a fashion house in post-WWII Paris. It stars Crossbones' Richard Coyle and The Good Wife's Mamie Gummer and is created by veteran producer Oliver Goldstick, most recently of Pretty Little Liars.

Season 4 of FX's The Americans and Season 1 of the crime series The Tunnel, starring Game of Thrones' Stephen Dillane, will also be coming to Prime.

On Amazon Video, the pay-as-you-go tier, new episodes of 24: Legacy, Bates Motel and Planet Earth II will become available as they premiere on TV.

And on Amazon Channels, the premium cable add-ons, new episodes of HBO and Showtime shows including Girls, Last Week Tonight, Billions and Big Little Lies will be available as they premiere.

The full list is below.

Matthew Rhys, Keidrich Sellati, Holly Taylor, and Keri Russell; The Americans

Amazon Prime - TV

Feb. 7

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Amazon Original)

Feb. 10

The Collection Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Feb. 15

The Americans Season 4

Feb. 21

The Tunnel

Dustin Hoffman, Hook





Amazon Prime - Movies

Feb 1.

Into the Wild

Thelma & Louise

Teen Wolf (1985)

My King

Nuts!

Hook

Forces of Nature

Care Bears Movie

Dead Heat

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

The Firm

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Goldfinger

Hoosiers

I Went Down

Judgement Day

Kiss the Bride

The Living Daylights

Live and Let Die

Man with the Golden Gun

Margin Call

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

Payback

Pretty in Pink

Rob Roy

The Running Man

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Soapdish

The Spy Who Loved Me

Untamed Heart

Wild Bill

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Feb. 4

Yellowbird

Feb. 6

Hostile Border

Feb. 15

American Teen

Feb. 16

Author: The JT Leroy Story (Amazon Original)

Feb. 24

10 Cloverfield Lane

Feb. 26

Touched With Fire

Feb. 27

Captain Fantastic

Havana Motor Club

Corey Hawkins, 24: Legacy





Amazon Video - TV



Feb. 1

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 20

Feb. 2

Steven Universe Season 6

Feb. 4

Mighty Magiswords Season 2

Feb. 5

The Dead Files Season 10

Feb. 6

24: Legacy Season 1

The Detour Season 2

Feb. 10

MasterChef Junior Season 5

Feb. 16

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Season 1

Feb. 19

Planet Earth II Season 1

Feb. 21

Bates Motel Season 5

Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange

Amazon Video - Movies

Jan. 31

The Edge of Seventeen

Feb. 5

The Dead Files

Feb. 7

Desierto

Feb. 9

Legion

Feb. 14

Doctor Strange

Paul Giamatti, Billions





Amazon Channels

Feb. 12

Girls Season 6 (HBO)

Last Week Tonight Season 4 (HBO)

Feb. 19

Billions Season 2 (Showtime)

Big Little Lies Season 1 (HBO)