Amazon Prime and Amazon Video will be stocked with great new movies and TV in February, including the Amazon Original historical drama The Collection, new seasons of TV shows like 24: Legacy and Bates Motel, and movies including Doctor Strange, Hoosiers, and a bunch of James Bond flicks.
On Prime, Amazon's subscription streaming service, highlights include the first season of The Collection, a Franco-American co-production about a family running a fashion house in post-WWII Paris. It stars Crossbones' Richard Coyle and The Good Wife's Mamie Gummer and is created by veteran producer Oliver Goldstick, most recently of Pretty Little Liars.
Season 4 of FX's The Americans and Season 1 of the crime series The Tunnel, starring Game of Thrones' Stephen Dillane, will also be coming to Prime.
On Amazon Video, the pay-as-you-go tier, new episodes of 24: Legacy, Bates Motel and Planet Earth II will become available as they premiere on TV.
And on Amazon Channels, the premium cable add-ons, new episodes of HBO and Showtime shows including Girls, Last Week Tonight, Billions and Big Little Lies will be available as they premiere.
The full list is below.
Amazon Prime - TV
Feb. 7
Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Amazon Original)
Feb. 10
The Collection Season 1 (Amazon Original)
Feb. 15
The Americans Season 4
Feb. 21
The Tunnel
Amazon Prime - Movies
Feb 1.
Into the Wild
Thelma & Louise
Teen Wolf (1985)
My King
Nuts!
Hook
Forces of Nature
Care Bears Movie
Dead Heat
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Drop Zone
Escape from Alcatraz
The Firm
Frankie & Johnny (1991)
Goldfinger
Hoosiers
I Went Down
Judgement Day
Kiss the Bride
The Living Daylights
Live and Let Die
Man with the Golden Gun
Margin Call
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
Payback
Pretty in Pink
Rob Roy
The Running Man
Sabrina (1954)
Sabrina (1995)
Soapdish
The Spy Who Loved Me
Untamed Heart
Wild Bill
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Feb. 4
Yellowbird
Feb. 6
Hostile Border
Feb. 15
American Teen
Feb. 16
Author: The JT Leroy Story (Amazon Original)
Feb. 24
10 Cloverfield Lane
Feb. 26
Touched With Fire
Feb. 27
Captain Fantastic
Havana Motor Club
Amazon Video - TV
Feb. 1
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 20
Feb. 2
Steven Universe Season 6
Feb. 4
Mighty Magiswords Season 2
Feb. 5
The Dead Files Season 10
Feb. 6
24: Legacy Season 1
The Detour Season 2
Feb. 10
MasterChef Junior Season 5
Feb. 16
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Season 1
Feb. 19
Planet Earth II Season 1
Feb. 21
Bates Motel Season 5
Amazon Video - Movies
Jan. 31
The Edge of Seventeen
Feb. 5
The Dead Files
Feb. 7
Desierto
Feb. 9
Legion
Feb. 14
Doctor Strange
Amazon Channels
Feb. 12
Girls Season 6 (HBO)
Last Week Tonight Season 4 (HBO)
Feb. 19
Billions Season 2 (Showtime)
Big Little Lies Season 1 (HBO)