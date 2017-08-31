Television won't stop until everything has been rebooted, and this time it's the 1970s buddy cop series Starsky & Hutch that's eyeing a return to the screen.

Amazon is in early development of a Starsky & Hutch revival, Deadline reports. The new version comes from Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn and his brothers Brian and Mark, and will be a continuation of the series. The plan right now is for Amazon's Starsky & Hutch to be a one-hour character-driven procedural, and yep, you can count on the muscle car to be involved, too.

For those of you too young to remember, Starsky & Hutch ran on ABC from 1975 to 1979, and starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul as a pair of detectives in a fictional Southern Californian city. It was quintessential mismatched buddy cop entertainment, as Starsky was an emotional streetwise cop from Brooklyn and Hutch was a by-the-book Minnesota native who relied more on intellectualism and logic. The third major character was Starsky's red and white Ford Gran Turino, which the two cops used to wheel around town.

The show as also turned into a comedy feature with Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Snoop Dogg in 2004.

Amazon has a few more adaptations currently in development, including Buckaroo Banzai, The Departed and Tremors.