Amazon has some good streamable stuff coming online in October.
On the Prime tier, new original series Inside Edge (about an Indian cricket team) and Lore (a horror anthology series based on a popular podcast) are coming next month. The third and final season of '80s comedy Red Oaks rolls out, as does American Horror Story: Roanoke. Prime movies include Arrival and Fargo.
On the Amazon Video pay-as-you-go tier, new seasons of Family Guy, The Last Man on Earth and Mr. Robot will be available the day after episodes premiere on TV.
And on the Amazon Channels add-on, new seasons of premium cable shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm and Jay Pharoah's White Famous will be available after they premiere.
The full list is below.
* Denotes Amazon Original.
Amazon Prime
TV
10/2
Beauty and the Baker Season 1
10/3
American Horror Story Season 6
10/5
The Americans Season 5
10/6
The Fashion Hero Season 1
10/9
Inside Edge* Season 1
10/13
Lore* Season 1
Sigmund and the Sea Monster * Season 1
10/20
Red Oaks* Season 3
Movies
10/1
Abandoned Mine
Alcoholist
Apartment 1303
Bunker of the Dead
Clueless
Election
Escape from L.A.
Fargo
Ghost World
Ghoulies
Ghoulies II
I Believe in Unicorns
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jug Face
Margot at the Wedding
Needlestick
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary Two
Pi
Queens and Cowboys
Scareycrows
Snake Eyes
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Machinist
The Whistleblower
Unlimited
10/2
Song to Song
10/4
Blood Hunters
Save My Seoul
10/7
Blair Witch
Megan Leavey
10/11
5150
10/13
City of Ghosts*
10/14
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
10/15
The Other Dream Team
The Whole Truth
10/18
Fight for Space
10/20
The Wall*
10/25
Awaken the Shadowman
The Liberators
10/28
Arrival
10/29
Priceless
Amazon Video
TV
10/2
Family Guy Season 16
The Last Man on Earth Season 4
10/12
Mr. Robot Season 3
Movies
10/3
Under an Arctic Sky
13 Minutes
Girls Trip
10/10
The Emoji Movie
10/17
Kidnap
The Dark Tower
10/24
Cars 3 (Theatrical)
Cars 3 (With Bonus Features)
Amazon Channels
TV
10/1
Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9
10/2
Poldark Season 3
Sid the Science Kid Season 3
10/15
White Famous Season 1
10/16
The Durrells in Corfu Season 2
Movies
10/1
Central Intelligence
10/19
Proximity: The Series