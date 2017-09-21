Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Amazon has some good streamable stuff coming online in October.

On the Prime tier, new original series Inside Edge (about an Indian cricket team) and Lore (a horror anthology series based on a popular podcast) are coming next month. The third and final season of '80s comedy Red Oaks rolls out, as does American Horror Story: Roanoke. Prime movies include Arrival and Fargo.

On the Amazon Video pay-as-you-go tier, new seasons of Family Guy, The Last Man on Earth and Mr. Robot will be available the day after episodes premiere on TV.

And on the Amazon Channels add-on, new seasons of premium cable shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm and Jay Pharoah's White Famous will be available after they premiere.

The full list is below.

* Denotes Amazon Original.

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Roanoke

Amazon Prime

TV



10/2

Beauty and the Baker Season 1



10/3

American Horror Story Season 6



10/5

The Americans Season 5



10/6

The Fashion Hero Season 1



10/9

Inside Edge* Season 1



10/13

Lore* Season 1

Sigmund and the Sea Monster * Season 1



10/20

Red Oaks* Season 3

Movies

10/1

Abandoned Mine

Alcoholist

Apartment 1303

Bunker of the Dead

Clueless

Election

Escape from L.A.

Fargo

Ghost World

Ghoulies

Ghoulies II

I Believe in Unicorns

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jug Face

Margot at the Wedding

Needlestick

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary Two

Pi

Queens and Cowboys

Scareycrows

Snake Eyes

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Machinist

The Whistleblower

Unlimited

10/2

Song to Song



10/4

Blood Hunters

Save My Seoul



10/7

Blair Witch

Megan Leavey



10/11

5150



10/13

City of Ghosts*



10/14

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back



10/15

The Other Dream Team

The Whole Truth



10/18

Fight for Space



10/20

The Wall*



10/25

Awaken the Shadowman

The Liberators



10/28

Arrival



10/29

Priceless

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot





Amazon Video



TV



10/2

Family Guy Season 16

The Last Man on Earth Season 4

10/12

Mr. Robot Season 3

Movies



10/3

Under an Arctic Sky

13 Minutes

Girls Trip

10/10

The Emoji Movie



10/17

Kidnap

The Dark Tower

10/24

Cars 3 (Theatrical)

Cars 3 (With Bonus Features)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Amazon Channels

TV



10/1

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9



10/2

Poldark Season 3

Sid the Science Kid Season 3



10/15

White Famous Season 1



10/16

The Durrells in Corfu Season 2

Movies



10/1

Central Intelligence



10/19

Proximity: The Series