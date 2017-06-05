Good news for Apple TV users who want to watch shows like The Man in the High Castle: Amazon Prime shows will soon be available via Apple's streaming platform, Deadline reports.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the deal at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. It indicates a thaw in the somewhat chilly relationship between the tech giants, as Amazon's Fire Stick, which connects TVs to internet-delivered content, is a competitor to Apple TV. They compete in many other areas as well and have in the past beefed over the use of the term "app store."

Amazon Prime's original content will be made available on Apple TV later this year via the Amazon Prime app.