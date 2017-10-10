Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories will be told again.

The anthology series has been percolating around Hollywood and primed for a revival for a few years now, and Apple stepped up with the right deal, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Amazing Stories ran for two seasons between 1985 and 1987 on NBC, and told tales of wonder and horror, much like The Twilight Zone. The series earned a handful of Emmy awards and featured guest stars John Lithgow, Kyra Sedgwick, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Harvey Keitel and more.

The series was eyed by NBC for a reboot back in 2015, with Hannibal and American Gods creator Bryan Fuller behind it. The deal for Amazing Stories is actually part of a larger content deal between Apple and NBC Universal. Fuller will remain part of Apple's version, which is expected to run 10 episodes.

For Apple, Amazing Stories represents one of its biggest original TV series acquisitions yet as it attempts to elbow into the crowded original programming space. Apple is reportedly also talking to Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan and Battlestar Galactica's Ron D. Moore for new series.