Now Playing What to Stream for the Weekend of October 21st

It's been more than 20 years (!!) since Clueless first hit theaters, and while Alicia Silverstone's on-screen driving skills have hopefully improved, some things haven't changed -- like her ability to rock the stellar fashions of the iconic '90s flick.

Lip Sync Battle star Chrissy Teigen shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming new season and revealed that she was starstruck over getting to meet Cher Horowitz herself, especially since the actress was donning her character's signature yellow plaid skirt suit.

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

This is one way to make sure she wouldn't be "ensemble-y challenged" for the appearance, that's for sure.

In other news, does this get anyone else's gears turning about the possibility of a (second) small screen revival of the series? "Let's do a makeover!" Now, the only question is: Did she lip sync to Coolio's "Rollin' with the Homies"?