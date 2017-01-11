Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Alec Baldwin's pouty-lipped Donald Trump impression has helped contribute to one of the highest-rated and most culturally relevant seasons of Saturday Night Live in years, but now the star is ready to take his faux POTUS on the road.

Or as he told ABC News, "There's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration."

Donald Trump's SNL episode generates highest ratings since 2012

That doesn't mean they'll be laying off the President-elect sketches anytime soon at 30 Rockefeller, though: Baldwin wants to make cameos as the Commander in Chief "as much as I can."

He also generously points out that the newly-minted politician should get a writing credit for SNL, given how many of Trump's tweets and quotes were used practically verbatim this season. Yes that divisive, ugly, and sometimes outright violent election sure was comedy gold!

"We're just gonna sit back and just the good times roll." Baldwin said, wryly.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights -- obvs -- at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.