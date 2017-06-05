For his next role, Al Pacino will step into the shoes of disgraced football coach Joe Paterno.

HBO is set to air a film about Jerry Sandusky, the former assistant coach at Penn State who was convicted of sexually abusing more than 40 underage boys over the span of 15 years. Paterno was fired in 2012 for his role in failing to protect Sandusky's victims. Two months later, he died of complications from lung cancer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barry Levinson will direct and executive produce a script from Grey's Anatomy and The West Wing writer Debora Cahn, Sahara and Nurse Betty writer John C. Richards, and S.W.A.T. and American History X writer David McKenna.

The untitled project doesn't have a premiere date as of yet.