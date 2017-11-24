Al Franken has issued another apology after more women came forward with allegations of misconduct. Lindsay Menz alleges that the Minnesota senator groped her during a photo op at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010, Leeann Tweeden claims that Franken stuck his tongue in her mouth during a 2006 USA tour, and two more women say he inappropriately touched them during campaign events in 2007 and 2008.

In a previous statement to The Huffington Post, Franken side-stepped addressing the latter accusations, saying "It's difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don't remember those campaign events." However, his latest apology acknowledges that his actions have repeatedly been perceived as "inappropriate" by multiple women.

"I've met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations," he wrote in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. "I'm a warm person; I hug people. I've learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women — and I know that any number is too many. Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that."

He went on to apologize for his actions, assuring that it won't happen again. "I've thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations. I feel terribly that I've made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again. And let me say again to Minnesotans that I'm sorry for putting them through this and I'm committed to regaining their trust."