Adam West, who played the titular caped crusader on TV's Batman, died Friday night, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 88.

West died at his home in Los Angeles after a brief battle with leukemia.

Born William West Anderson in Washington, West began acting in films in the late 1950s. He went on to star in Geronimo, Robinson Crusoe on Mars, and The Three Stooges' The Outlaws Is Coming before being cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman in a new comedy series for ABC.

Batman premiered in 1966 and was nominated for a Best Comedy Emmy award for its first season. (It lost to The Dick Van Dyke Show.) The campy series was canceled in 1968 after three seasons. After its cancellation, West found himself typecast into similar roles. He voiced Batman in cartoons including The New Adventures of Batman, SuperFriends: The Legendary Super Powers Show and The Simpsons. ABC's Batman was released on DVD in 2014.

West made numerous guest appearances on shows including Bewitched, The Love Boat, The King of Queens and Family Feud. More recently, he voiced the mayor of the fictional town of Quahog, R.I. on the Fox animated series Family Guy.

In 2012, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

West is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.