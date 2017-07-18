Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Ghosted is one of the most anticipated comedies of the fall and we've got your exclusive first look at the Fox show's Comic-Con key art.

The show stars Craig Robinson and Adam Scott as "a cynical skeptic and a genius true believer, who are recruited to investigate unexplained phenomena in Los Angeles. Even though the ghosts are coming for them, the laughter will keep you going on this creepy adventure."

Anyone heading to San Diego this weekend for Comic-Con can check out the Ghosted laser tag experience in front of the Bayfront Hotel Thursday (10AM - 7PM), Friday and Saturday (1PM-9PM) and Sunday (10AM - 3PM). Robinson, Scott and the executive producers will also be there on Thursday, July 20 to give fans a sneak peek of the show.

Ghosted premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.

