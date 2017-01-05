If Hollywood ever makes a biopic about David Blaine, Adam Rodriguez should be No. 1 on the casting list.

The Criminal Minds star has been mistaken for the magician more than once, like the time when he was at a Yankee game and someone asked Rodriguez to take a photo -- and then threw in a lame joke for good measure.

"The guy I'm taking the picture with is going, 'Hey, don't disappear on me or anything,' and I'm like, 'Alright, I won't,'" Rodriguez tells TVGuide.com. "And then he said something else alluding to magic and I go, 'Who do you think I am?' And he goes, 'You're the magician guy! David Blaine!' And I'm like, 'No!' And his friends are going, 'No! He's on that show CSI: Miami!'"

At least that guy was a full-grown man. Another time, Rodriguez had to crush a little boy's heart (which you can hear about it agonizing detail in the video above).



I mean, you can't really blame these people. They do look quite similar. Maybe it is all an illusion. Have they ever been seen in the same room together? Just sayin'.