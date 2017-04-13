Ready for more awkward dates, game shows and one epic '80s reboot? ABC has announced premiere dates for its summer lineup, which includes Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, Season 13 of The Bachelorette, Dirty Dancing and more. Check it out below!
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Downward Dog (Sneak Preview) 9:31/8:31c
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Billboard Music Awards 8 p.m. ET
MONDAY, MAY 22
The Bachelorette Season 13 Premiere 9/8c
TUESDAY, MAY 23
Downward Dog 8/7c
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Dirty Dancing 8/7c
MONDAY, MAY 29
Still Star-Crossed (Series Premiere) 10:01/9:01c
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
Celebrity Family Feud (Season 3 Premiere) 8/7c
Steve Harvey's Funderdome (Series Premiere) 9/8c
$100,000 Pyramid (Season 2 Premiere) 10/9c
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
To Tell the Truth 10/9c
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Boy Band (Two-Hour Series Premiere) 8/7c
The Gong Show (Series Premiere) 10/9c
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Boy Band 8/7c
Battle of the Network Stars (Series Premiere) 9/8c
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
The 2017 ESPYS 8-11 p.m. ET
MONDAY, JULY 24
Somewhere Between (Series Premiere) 1o:01/9:01 c
MONDAY, JULY 31
The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All 8/7c
TUESDAY, AUGUST 1
CMA Fest 2017 8 p.m. ET
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8
Bachelor in Paradise (Season 4 Premiere) 8/7c
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
The Story of Diana: Part One 9/8c
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
The Story of Diana: Part Two 9/8c
MONDAY, AUGUST 14
Bachelor in Paradise (Time Period Premiere) 8/7c
The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 2)