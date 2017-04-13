Share on Google Plus

Share on Google Plus

Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Spring Preview 2017: Get Scoop on Must-Watch Shows

Ready for more awkward dates, game shows and one epic '80s reboot? ABC has announced premiere dates for its summer lineup, which includes Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, Season 13 of The Bachelorette, Dirty Dancing and more. Check it out below!

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Downward Dog (Sneak Preview) 9:31/8:31c

SUNDAY, MAY 21

Billboard Music Awards 8 p.m. ET

MONDAY, MAY 22

The Bachelorette Season 13 Premiere 9/8c

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Downward Dog 8/7c

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Dirty Dancing 8/7c

MONDAY, MAY 29

Still Star-Crossed (Series Premiere) 10:01/9:01c

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 3 Premiere) 8/7c

Steve Harvey's Funderdome (Series Premiere) 9/8c

$100,000 Pyramid (Season 2 Premiere) 10/9c

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

To Tell the Truth 10/9c

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Boy Band (Two-Hour Series Premiere) 8/7c

The Gong Show (Series Premiere) 10/9c

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Boy Band 8/7c

Battle of the Network Stars (Series Premiere) 9/8c

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

The 2017 ESPYS 8-11 p.m. ET

MONDAY, JULY 24

Somewhere Between (Series Premiere) 1o:01/9:01 c

MONDAY, JULY 31

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All 8/7c

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

CMA Fest 2017 8 p.m. ET

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 4 Premiere) 8/7c

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

The Story of Diana: Part One 9/8c

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

The Story of Diana: Part Two 9/8c

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Bachelor in Paradise (Time Period Premiere) 8/7c

The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 2)