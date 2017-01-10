Midseason is here, and that means the return of all (well, some) of your favorite TV shows! And that's good news for Once Upon a Time fans in particular, who are dying to know what's next for the curse-plagued residents of Storybrooke.

You're going to have to wait a little longer, though: Once will officially return to ABC on Sunday, March 5 at 8/7c, which is enough to make our own Evil Queen come out and party. The network has also announced return dates for Designated Survivor (March 8 at 10/9c) and The Catch (March 9 at 10/9c), in addition to its previously announced powerhouse TGIT lineup (that would be Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder).

Also, if you're a fan of crazy musical reboots, we've got some good news: Dirty Dancing is back with an all-new cast on Wednesday, May 24 at 8/7c. It's also three hours long, so get ready to stick Baby in a corner for longer than usual.

Here's the full lineup:

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

8/7c: Grey's Anatomy

9/8c: Scandal (Season Six Premiere)

10/9c How to Get Away with Murder

MONDAY, FEB. 27 - THURSDAY, MARCH 2

9/8c: When We Rise

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

8/7c: Once Upon a Time

9/8c: Time After Time (two-hour premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

10/9c: Designated Survivor

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

10/9c: The Catch (Season 2 Premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

9/8c: Time After Time (time-period premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

10/9c: American Crime (Season 3 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

8:30/7:30c: Imaginary Mary (sneak peek)

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

9:30/8:30c: Imaginary Mary (time-period premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8/7c: Dirty Dancing