Most people know A Christmas Story as the beloved 1983 film about a young boy named Ralphie Parker who wants nothing more than Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle with a compass in the stock. Fox is bringing the musical version of the Christmas classic to TV as a live musical event this winter and there are some surprises in store for A Christmas Story fans.

Maya Rudolph is the only actor attached to the project so far. She'll play Ralphie's mom, but La La Land composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul -- who wrote the stage musical and are managing the music for the Fox event -- are also adding two new additional songs for the event.

"The theme of A Christmas Story is the Christmas we all had as kids. It's universal," executive producer Marc Platt explained at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "It doesn't matter what time period or age or what your background is...One of the new songs is a celebration of that feeling. It's a very contemporary song."

The producers are currently in the middle of a nation wide search for the young boy who will play Ralphie. The entire journey will be documented to go along with the event, but this could be the launching for a new career as other live musical events have done.

A Christmas Story will premiere Sunday, Dec. 17 on Fox.