Now Playing Best Dressed at the Grammys

The Grammys used to be known for their cluelessness regarding what's actually relevant in popular music (remember when Robert Plant and Allison Krauss cleaned up over Radiohead and Lil Wayne in 2009?), but in the past few years they've turned it around. This year's list of nominees, released on Tuesday, is maybe the least out-of-touch crop yet!

Twenty-one-time winner Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven, Bruno Mars with six and Childish Gambino, Khalid and SZA with five each.

The nominees for Album of the Year are all actually really good too. Childish Gambino's Awaken, My Love!, Jay-Z's 4:44, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., Lorde's Melodrama and Bruno Mars' 24K Magic all earned a nod, and there's not a dud in the bunch. And if Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, wins any of the five categories in which he's nominated, he'll be halfway to an EGOT and will have earned his Grammy the hard way (through music in a high-profile category, not "Spoken Word Performance" or whatever).

Here's a sampling of nominees in major categories. For the full list visit CBS.com.

Album Of The Year:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Record Of The Year:

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." — JAY-Z

"HUMBLE." — Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)