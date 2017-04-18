Kevin Spacey has been tapped to host the 2017 Tony Awards.

This will be Spacey's first time hosting the ceremony. The House of Cards star succeeds recent hosts James Corden, Kristen Chenoweth and Alan Cumming, Hugh Jackman and Neil Patrick Harris.

Although better known for his film and TV work, Spacey began his career as a stage actor. Spacey has a Tony for his performance in Lost in Yonkers, a Golden Globe for House of Cards, and two Academy Awards for The Usual Suspect and American Beauty. He's just missing an Emmy to achieve three legs of the elusive EGOT -- something this hosting gig could help him land.

"I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year's Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction," said Spacey. "Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down."

Nominations for the 71st Annual Tony Awards will be announced on May 2 by Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards will air Sunday, June 11 at 8/7c live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS.

