13 Reasons Why isn't your typical teen drama. The Netflix adaptation of Jay Asher's novel tells the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a high school junior who commits suicide and leaves a set of tapes detailing the 13 reasons why. Each of the people named on Hannah's tapes made their fair share of mistakes that contributed to her decision to commit suicide, and most of them continued to make mistakes long after her death, leading to even more tragedy and heartbreak.

But in the midst of all this darkness, there's Tony (Christian Navarro), the one person Hannah trusted enough to keep a second set of tapes safe and whose inherent goodness acts as a stabilizing force throughout the bleak drama's first season. Unlike the people named on Hannah's tapes, Tony never contributed to Hannah's decision to kill herself. But she knew that even without blackmailing him, Tony would follow her instructions because that's just the kind of person he is: a good person.

But that's only beginning to scratch the surface of why our hearts beat for Tony. Here are 19 reasons why Tony is the best part of 13 Reasons Why.

1. He's an inexplicable greaser.





2. He has the hair of a god.





3. He's the friend we all wish we had.





4. He's basically a guardian angel.





5. He knows what Clay (Dylan Minnette) needs more than Clay does.





6. He's a man with a code.





7. He's wise way beyond his 17 years.





8. He knows how to lighten the mood.





9. He has such a pure heart.





10. He knows that food fixes everything.





11. He's woke af.





12. He's such a romantic.





13. He has great taste in music.





14. He's so patient with Clay, he should be a saint.





15. Even when Clay is ridiculously thick.





16. Him and Brad are the cutest couple.





17. He has a pretty sweet ride.





18. He's adorably old school.





19. He always does the right thing.