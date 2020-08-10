Zoë Kravitz, voice of the people. Following the (extremely disappointing) cancellation of her Hulu series High Fidelity, Kravitz took to social media to put the streaming platform on blast.

In an Instagram post, she gave love to the show's cast, crew, and fans, writing, "I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. #breakupssuck." What followed were messages from fans and celebrities alike mourning the comedy, and just before we could all queue up our Rob-approved break-up playlists, Tessa Thompson commented on the post, saying, "I will miss you alllllllllllll so much," to which Kravitz replied, "It's cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

The show's cancellation sparked a huge outpouring of love on social media, with other celebrities like Lena Waithe also commenting on Kravitz's post. "I rarely find shows that genuinely impress me. This one did," wrote Waithe. "I told you how much I loved this show. And I still do. This one definitely deserved another season." Singer Moses Sumney also chimed in with his own message, writing, "Rob was robbed. This show was so heartwarming and captured the voice of (dare I say) a generation so acutely. Y'all wrote the hell out of it. I'm sad to not discover what happens next! But grateful for all the melancholic joy it gave."

High Fidelity, which Kravitz starred in and executive produced, was an updated take on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel and Stephen Frears' 2000 film of the same name, with Kravitz assuming the role originally played by John Cusack.

