Zac Efron is heading back to Disney! The High School Musical alum will be starring in a remake of the classic 1987 comedy, Three Men and a Baby, according to The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news. The feature will debut on Disney+, Disney's streaming platform that saw massive hits this year with originals like The Mandalorian.

Starring Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg, Three Men and a Baby followed a trio of clueless New York bachelors as they tried to take care of a strange infant dropped off on their doorstep while fending off drug dealers after a comical misinterpretation about the baby's origin. The movie was the biggest box office hit of the year and was lauded for showing a softer, paternal side of three acting heavyweights. There was a sequel three years later titled Three Men and a Little Lady, but it was significantly less successful.

This marks Efron's return to Disney; the entertainment conglomerate first launched the teen star in High School Musical, after which he went on to superstardom. No other casting news about the project is known yet, including which of the three infamous men he'll be playing. Disney is currently searching for a director.

The original Three Men and a Baby is currently streaming on Disney+.