If you've been endlessly stalking your news feed for updates on the future of YOU after that Season 2 finale twist, your moment has come! Netflix has renewed the drama for a third season, TV Guide has confirmed, and both Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are set to return to their roles.

The new season will arrive in 2021 and feature 10 new episodes from executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. It's unclear at this time how closely Season 3 will follow Caroline Kepnes' still-in-the-works third book.

YOU's second season, which saw Joe Goldberg (Badgley) start a new life in Los Angeles, paired him with a new love interest literally named Love (Pedretti). At the risk of spoiling the ending — hey, it's been out for almost a month now — let's just say that she ended up being a better match for him than even he could have dreamed. And Joe daydreams a lot.

Here Are the Burning Questions YOU Season 3 Needs to Answer

YOU Season 2's final scene certainly opened the door for Season 3. Although Joe seemed to be acclimating to his new life in the suburbs and the major responsibilities ahead (first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ... you get it), his eye was also wandering to the woman to next door, who became the new "YOU" in his last meandering inner monologue. Her identity is one of the obvious mysteries that Season 3 will need to solve, but there are some YOU fans who think they've already got it figured out. Could Joe's new neighbor, who obviously shares his fascination with books, be the long-lost mom we learned so much about in Season 2? Or is he really about to burn down his new house in pursuit of another obsession?

We'll (hopefully) find out when YOU returns to Netflix for Season 3 in 2021.

YOU Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix.

Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley, YOU Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)