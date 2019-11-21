Our first look at the new — but likely not improved — Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is here. Netflix has revealed the first images from YOU Season 2, featuring Joe alongside the two ladies now in his life: Love (The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti) and Candace (Ambyr Childers), his ex-girlfriend who has a bone to pick with her former beau. The photos initially debuted at Entertainment Weekly.

YOU Season 2 will move the action to Los Angeles as Joe attempts to start a new life following the deadly conclusion to the show's first season. However, he might not be able to escape his past; old habits die hard, and Candace is going to be "hell-bent on teaching him a lesson."

Everything to Know About YOU Season 2

YOU Season 2 is based on Hidden Bodies, Caroline Kepnes' sequel to the 2014 book adapted in the first season. It marks the series' debut as a Netflix Original, after the streaming service bought the rights to re-home the series following its initial run on Lifetime. After Season 1 hit Netflix, the show garnered a reported 40 million viewers in its first month on streaming.

YOU Season 2 premieres Thursday, Dec. 26 on Netflix.

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, YOU Photo: Tyler Golden/Netflix