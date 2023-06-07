You can Stream Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret now on Prime Video

Lionsgate

Despite the longevity and popularity of Judy Blume's books for children and young adults, few of her beloved works have been adapted into movies--the film version of Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, is actually the very first adaptation of her work to get a major theatrical release. Pretty much everybody likes it--the film earned an illustrious 99% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. And now you can watch it on your smaller screen at home by purchasing a digital copy from Amazon Prime Video.

Ant-Man & the Wasp scene-stealer Abby Ryder Fortson stars as Margaret, a sixth grader who's going through all the "fun" trials and tribulations of adolescence. The book has long been praised for its honesty and authenticity in dealing with sensitive topics such as puberty. And the movie got high marks for successfully translating that aspect of the story to the film version. If you want to read the novel before watching, you can grab the current paperback edition on Amazon for $10, or the Kindle ebook edition for $6.

The film version of Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret also features Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates as Margaret's mom and grandma, respectively, as well as Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie as Margaret's dad. This is the second directing gig for writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig--her previous film, The Edge of Seventeen starring Hailee Steinfeld, pulled a 94% fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Starting off your directing career with two straight 90+% movies on Rotten Tomatoes is pretty outstanding.